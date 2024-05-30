Neue Serien und Filme: Das kommt bei Disney+ im Juni 2024
Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für Juni 2024 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo (startet bei 5,99 Euro pro Monat oder eben 89,90 Euro pro Jahr).
So richtige Highlights gibt es für mich kommenden Monat nicht, ich bin nur mal gespannt, ob „Star Wars: The Acolyte“ als neue Serie etwas taugt. Doch da das bei Star Wars-Serien ein nie sicher ist, werde ich zunächst die Wertungen abwarten.
Highlights für Disney+
- „Star Wars: The Acolyte“ ab 5. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
- „Becoming Karl Lagerfeld“ ab 7. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
- „Abbott Elementary“ – Staffel 3 ab 12. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
- FX’s „Welcome to Wrexham“ – Staffel 3 ab 12. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
- „We Were the Lucky Ones“ ab 19. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
- „Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge“ (OV/UT) ab 25. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
Weitere Neustarts für Disney+
4. Juni
- FX’s Clipped – Staffel 1 (UV/UT) (Star)
7. Juni
- Queenie – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Star)
17. Juni
- Das Sekten-Massaker: Ein Tag in Jonestown – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Star)
26. Juni
- FX’s American Horror Story – Weitere Folgen von Staffel 12 (Star)
27. Juni
- Lucrecia: Ein Mörder in Madrid – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Star)
Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+
5. Juni
- Firebuds – Freunde im Einsatz – Staffel 2 (Disney)
9. Juni
- Verrückt nach Daisy (Disney)
- Out on a Limb (Disney)
12. Juni
- Alice in der Wunderland-Bäckerei – Staffel 2 (Disney)
14. Juni
- Pride: Vielfalt von oben (National Geographic)
19. Juni
- Baby Daddy – Staffel 1-6 (Star)
26. Juni
- Auf alle Felle Gold! – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Spidey und seine Super-Freunde – Staffel 3 (Marvel)
- Apokalypse: Hitlers Westfeldzug – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Science of Stupid: Wissenschaft der Missgeschicke – Staffel 1-6 (National Geographic)
- Überleben im Zweiten Weltkrieg – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
Fehler meldenKommentare
Du bist hier:mobiFlip.de / Unterhaltung / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Nothing Phone 2: Android 15 Developer Preview veröffentlicht in Firmware und OS
State of Play 2024: Das sind wohl die neuen PlayStation-Spiele in Gaming
VW ID.3 GTX startet: Volkswagen nennt Preis für Performance-Elektroauto in Mobilität
Instagram bekommt neue Funktionen in Social
Mit dem iPhone per NFC einfach Bluetooth-Geräte verbinden und trennen in Unterhaltung
Klarmobil startet 22 GB Allnet-Flat im Telekom-Netz für 9,99 Euro pro Monat – ohne Anschlusspreis in Tarife
Audi kündigt neuen Performance-SUV an und verwirrt mit Bezeichnung in Mobilität
Android 15 kommt: Samsung testet großes Update mit One UI 7 in Firmware und OS
HVO100: Neuer Diesel-Kraftstoff startet an Deutschlands Tankstellen in Mobilität
Xiaomi nennt großes Ziel für das erste Elektroauto in Mobilität