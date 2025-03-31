Neue Serien und Filme: Disney+ nennt Highlights für April 2025

Unterhaltung

Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für April 2025 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo (startet bei 5,99 Euro pro Monat oder eben 89,90 Euro pro Jahr.

Es ist gar kein so schlechter Monat und passend zum Jubiläum in Deutschland, gibt es (für Disney-Verhältnisse) auch recht viele neue Inhalte. Zwar nicht ganz so viel für mich, aber es sind ein paar spannende Inhalte (und natürlich Andor) mit dabei.

Highlights für Disney+

  • FXs „Dying for Sex“ – Ab 4. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Tracker“ – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) – Ab 30. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Doctor Who“ – Staffel 2 – Ab 12. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „The Stolen Girl“ – Ab 16. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Will Trent“ – Staffel 3 – Ab 16. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Mid-Century Modern“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 18. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • National Geographic „Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Pinguine“ – Ab 21. April auf Disney+ streamen
  • Star Wars: „Andor“ – Staffel 2 – Ab 23. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Deli Boys“ – Ab 25. April exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Grey’s Anatomy“ – Staffel 21 – Ab 28. April auf Disney+ streamen

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

2. April

  • The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
  • How I Escaped My Cult – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)

9. April

  • Death in Paradise – Staffel 13 (Star) (OV/UT)

11. April

  • Haustiere (Disney) (OV/UT)

13. April

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Star) (OV/UT)

16. April

  • Beyond Paradise – Staffel 1 (Star)

18. April

  • Light & Magic – Staffel 2 (Disney) (OV/UT)
  • Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (Star) (OV/UT)

22. April

  • Disneynatures „Guardians of the Galapagos” (Star) (OV/UT)
  • Disneynatures „Seelöwen auf Galapagos” (Disney)

25. April

  • Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (Star) (OV/UT)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

2. April

  • Ice Road Rescue – Extremrettung in Norwegen – Staffel 8 (National Geographic)
  • Spidey und seine Super-Freunde – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Marvel)

9. April

  • Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Disney)

23. April

  • Marvel Moon Girl und Devil Dinosaur – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) (Marvel)

30. April

  • Vergessene Helden des Zweiten Weltkriegs – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Abenteuer Kanada – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Morphle und die magischen Tiere – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Disney)

