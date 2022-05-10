Nothing Phone 1 landet exklusiv bei der Deutschen Telekom

Carl Pei steigt wieder ins Smartphonegeschäft ein und nach OnePlus ist jetzt das erste Smartphone mit Nothing geplant. Das Nothing Phone 1 oder Nothing Phone (1) kommt im Sommer und man möchte damit in erster Linie das iPhone angreifen.

Heute hat man bekannt gegeben, dass die Deutsche Telekom der exklusive Partner in Deutschland ist. Das ist interessant, da Netzbetreiber bei uns zwar nicht ganz so entscheidend wie in anderen Ländern sind, aber sie sind auch hier sehr wichtig.

Die Telekom konnte sich damals das erste Apple iPhone sichern und auch das Google G1 gab es exklusiv. Mal schauen, ob das Nothing Phone 1 in diese großen Fußstapfen treten kann oder ob es am Ende nur ein 0815-Smartphones ist.

The innovative and differentiated design of the phone (1) prototype convinced us to collaborate with Nothing. Once again, we will offer an exceptional smartphone exclusively for our customers on the best network in Germany.