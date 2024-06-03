Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Neues Update behebt kleinere Fehler
Das im März 2000 gegründete britische Entwicklerstudio Ninja Theory wurde im Juni 2018 von Microsoft übernommen und agiert seitdem als Teil der Xbox Game Studios, aus deren Gesamtstruktur Anfang Mai insgesamt vier Entwicklerstudios geschlossen wurden.
Ninja Theory scheint davon zumindest vorerst nicht betroffen zu sein, zumal mit Senua’s Saga Hellblade II erst vor wenigen Wochen der neueste Teil der Reihe erschienen ist.
Die Geschichte Senua’s geht weiter
Das auf der Unreal Engine 5 basierende Spiel wurde für PC und Xbox veröffentlicht und von den Medien insbesondere für seine Grafik und Soundkulisse gelobt. Das jetzt veröffentlichte neue Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.0.5.0 behebt eine Reihe kleinerer Fehler, die in den Release Notes aufgeführt sind:
- Added a warning prompt when selecting „New Story“ as this option resets the current save’s story progress.
- Fixed the large text size option, which was causing UI elements in chapter selection to go out of bounds.
- Animation sync issues during some enemy executions in combat have been adjusted and fixed.
- Adjusted the combat events during the Thórgestr battle at the end of Chapter 1
- Several localization fixes.
- Tree collision fixes in Chapter 2 settlement puzzle.
- Fixed the crash when closing photo mode after extended gameplay.
- Fixed a few cases of memory leaks game-wide.
- Ultrawide fix during Chapter 3 cinematic to prevent Fargrímr from disappearing.
- Indoor rain inside the broken house in Chapter 1 is fixed.
- Ghosting issues fixed when running Frame Generation.
- Added missing SFX during Chapter 3 puzzle and Chapter 4 combat
- Fixed missing captions in several areas across the game.
- Missing facial animations in Chapter 5 cinematic after village battle.
- Misaligned peach fuzz around Senua’s neck and face has been corrected.
- Goði combat crowd push events have been adjusted for a better combat experience.
- Improved FSR3 artefacts.
- Fixed the case of some animated objects were invisible during gameplay.
- Fixed instances of black marks appearing on faces around beards and fine hairs on Low preset.
Ich werde mir das Spiel im Laufe des Jahres besorgen, auch wenn es wohl keine physische Version für den Handel geben wird. Vielleicht werden wir im Rahmen des Sommer Game Festes neue Informationen zu diesem Thema erhalten.
Habe es schon durch. Für 9 EUR nen Monat GP geholt und an 5 Tagen durchgespielt.
Grafik und Sound sind wirklich toll, das Spiel selber hat mich aber eher enttäuscht. Mehr als ganz nett kann man da glaube ich nicht geben.