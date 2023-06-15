Gaming

Steam: Update bringt neues Design und mehr mit

Steam App Neu

Valve hat Steam ein sehr großes Update spendiert, welches ein neues und auch ein spürbar moderneres Design mitbringt. Doch das ist nicht zwingend die Neuerung, auf die Valve stolz ist, denn man hat auch den Code von Steam stark überarbeitet.

Hinzu kommen technische Optimierungen, welche die Version für macOS und Linux auf ein Level mit der Windows-Version bringen sollen. Das Update ist so groß, dass es sogar ein eigenes Video bekommen hat, welches die Neuerungen kurz zeigt.

Steam: Das sind die Neuerungen

  • Completely redesigned in-game overlay with new user interface and more customizability
  • A new Notes app, accessible in-game or out, and synced across any and all PCs (or Steam Decks!) you play on
  • Steam Notifications have been updated to be more relevant to each user, and give you more control over what you want to see
  • Visual and usability improvements (a fresh coat of paint!) across the entirety of Steam

