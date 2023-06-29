Telegram gibt auf und führt die Stories ein

Instagram wollte damals nur eine Kopie von Snapchat auf die Beine stellen und hat dieses Format danach sogar noch mehr geprägt, als das Original. Die Rede ist von Instagram Stories, die in den Jahren danach in so ziemlich jedem Dienst landeten.

Also nicht die Stories von Instagram selbst, es gab eben viele Kopien.

Einige Plattformen haben sich mittlerweile wieder davon getrennt, aber einige sind tatsächlich nicht auf diesen Trend aufgesprungen. So wie Telegram, wo man sich laut eigener Aussage dagegen gewehrt hat und bis heute kein Fan von Stories ist.

Telegram bringt „bald“ Stories in die App

Doch die Nutzer sind es und über die Hälfte der Anfragen für neue Features haben laut Telegram mittlerweile mit Stories zu tun. Daher kommen sie. Wann? Das ist noch unklar, man spricht nur von „bald“, aber es gibt auch eine Video-Preview.

Ich bin überrascht, dass Telegram dann doch so lange durchgehalten hat und da das Feature bei den älteren WhatsApp-Nutzern in meiner Kontaktliste mittlerweile sehr beliebt ist, hätte ich vermutet, dass es die anderen Messenger auch haben.

Stories bei Telegram

Privacy. You will be able to define who can see each of your stories with granular precision: Everyone, only your contacts (with exceptions), a few selected contacts, or a list of Close Friends.

Compact UI. Stories will be placed in an expandable section at the top of your chat list, which makes them easily accessible without taking away valuable space.

Flexibility. It will be easy to hide Stories posted by any contact, moving them to the ‚Hidden‘ list in your Contacts section instead of the main screen.

Captions. In addition to making use of dozens of powerful photo and video-editing tools, you will be able to provide captions for your stories to add more context or links and tag other people.

Dual Camera Support. Building on the success of Telegram’s Video Messages, we’re adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously.

Optional Ephemerality. You’ll be able to choose when a story expires – in 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours – or permanently display stories on your profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

More suprises! 🤩