VW ID.2: Volkswagen plant IAA-Preview für kompakten Elektro-SUV

VW is poised to give a first glimpse at the vital £17,000 ID 2 crossover, which will spearhead a major Volkswagen Group assault on the entry-level EV market when it goes on sale in 2025 – could it look anything like our artists' render? https://t.co/lpwl5cPEnR pic.twitter.com/iIOLWAOfhL

— Autocar (@autocar) August 31, 2021