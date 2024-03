Xbox: Sehen wir 2024 den ersten Handheld?

국립전파연구원, 3월 18일 MS XDK Console 인증통과 (출처 : XBOX 정보 카페 | 네이버 카페)

t.co

Microsoft's new Xbox Dev Kit (XDK) console was certified by the National Radio Research Agency in Korea today.

This means that you can use the device in Korea.

It is… pic.twitter.com/jZAuYlynV4

— Xbox News for Koreans 🇰🇷 – 네이버 Xbox 정보 카페 (@KoreaXboxnews) March 18, 2024