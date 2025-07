Xiaomi: Das dritte „Elektroauto“ geht die Sache anders an

Spy Shots: Xiaomi 3-row EREV SUV for China

Xiaomi is a Chinese car maker with two models: the SU7 sedan and the YU7 SUV. The spy shots show the brand's third car; a large 3-row SUV.

We have new photos of a test car, seen at Xiaomi's HQ in Beijing, with Xiaomi's own…

