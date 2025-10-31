Pokémon Legends Z-A: Nintendo kündigt erstes Update an

Vor knapp zwei Wochen ist mit Pokémon Legends Z-A ein neues Game der sehr erfolgreichen Reihe für die Nintendo Switch und Nintendo Switch 2 auf den Markt gekommen. Es handelt sich hierbei nicht um ein klassisches Pokémon-Spiel wie Pokémon Karmesin und Pokémon Purpur, sondern eher um einen Nachfolger von Pokémon Legenden: Arceus.

Es verkauft sich aber (natürlich) überragend, auch wenn das Spiel wie die vorherigen Games immer wieder von Grafik- und Performance-Problemen geplagt ist. Die Version für Nintendo Switch 2 läuft zumindest „stabil”. Pokémon ist und bleibt ein Kassenschlager – Probleme hin oder her.

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company und das Entwicklerstudio Game Freak wollen die Probleme offenbar nicht aussitzen und kündigten für November das erste Update für das Game an. In den vorläufigen Release Notes werden bereits zwei spezifische Fehler genannt, die mit dem Update behoben werden sollen.

Weitere Details wurden nicht genannt. Man kann jedoch davon ausgehen, dass das Entwicklerstudio auch weitere Verbesserungen in das Update einfließen lassen wird.

In the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game, we have confirmed the following issues and plan to fix them in a future update.

Known Issues

If your Pokémon Boxes become full before the first Rogue Mega Evolution battle and the Boxes menu had not been opened at any point prior to being filled, Pokémon catch attempts will always fail. Additionally, if a side mission that allows you to receive Pokémon is attempted under these conditions, the mission will be completed without granting the Pokémon.

In certain side missions, if the time of day switches between daytime and nighttime at the exact moment that a move hits its target, it will become impossible to hit the target afterward, rendering the side mission incapable of being progressed further.

Planned Fixes

These issues are scheduled to be fixed in the update planned for release in November.