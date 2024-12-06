Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate
Zum Jahresende hat Google in Sachen Android noch einiges in der Schublade: So kündigt man fünf neue Android-Features quer durch die Apps und Services an, verlängert den Update-Support für einige ältere Pixel-Smartphones und das monatliche Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate steht auch noch an.
Die umfangreichen Details zum Google Pixel Drop hat mein Redaktionskollege Oliver bereits ausführlich erläutert und aufgelistet. Mit dem Update selbst ist auch wie gewohnt das Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate enthalten, welches sich eher mit der Behebung von Fehlern und sicherheitsrelevanten Änderungen und Anpassungen beschäftigt.
Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate: Was umfasst das neue Update?
Aus den Release Notes geht hervor, dass einige Sicherheitslücken (28 an der Zahl) geschlossen wurden – das Update sollte also umgehend installiert werden. Außerdem wurden laut Google einige Fehler in den Bereichen Audio, Bluetooth, Kamera, System und Benutzeroberfläche behoben.
Besitzer eines Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL und Pixel 9 Pro Fold können das Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate ab sofort herunterladen.
Weitere Informationen zu den Anpassungen und Änderungen in Bezug auf die Sicherheit sind im Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom Dezember enthalten.
The December 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.
Audio
- Fix for audio stability and performance in certain condition*[5]
- Fix for issue with device reboot while using a USB audio device in certain conditions*[1]
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue with Bluetooth range in certain conditions*[6]
Camera
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions*[1]
Display & Graphics
- Issue with green tint on screen in certain conditions*[1]
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]
Telephony
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[4]
User Interface
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the lockscreen wallpaper to fade out slowly in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with dark mode settings stability in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with delay in call notifications appearing in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions*[2]
- Fix for issue with repeating color selection in Wallpapers & Styles in certain conditions*[6]
- Fix for issue with Wallpaper & Style app crashing in certain conditions*[6]
- Fix to improve swipe actions in certain condition*[3]
- Fix for issue with notification background colors in certain conditions*[3]
Wi-FI
- Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[5]*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold*[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet*[5] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold*[6] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
