Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate

Zum Jahresende hat Google in Sachen Android noch einiges in der Schublade: So kündigt man fünf neue Android-Features quer durch die Apps und Services an, verlängert den Update-Support für einige ältere Pixel-Smartphones und das monatliche Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate steht auch noch an.

Die umfangreichen Details zum Google Pixel Drop hat mein Redaktionskollege Oliver bereits ausführlich erläutert und aufgelistet. Mit dem Update selbst ist auch wie gewohnt das Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate enthalten, welches sich eher mit der Behebung von Fehlern und sicherheitsrelevanten Änderungen und Anpassungen beschäftigt.

Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate: Was umfasst das neue Update?

Aus den Release Notes geht hervor, dass einige Sicherheitslücken (28 an der Zahl) geschlossen wurden – das Update sollte also umgehend installiert werden. Außerdem wurden laut Google einige Fehler in den Bereichen Audio, Bluetooth, Kamera, System und Benutzeroberfläche behoben.

Besitzer eines Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL und Pixel 9 Pro Fold können das Dezember-Sicherheitsupdate ab sofort herunterladen.

Weitere Informationen zu den Anpassungen und Änderungen in Bezug auf die Sicherheit sind im Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom Dezember enthalten.