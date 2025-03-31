Apple iOS 18.4 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update
Apple veröffentlichte letzte Woche den Release Candidate von iOS 18.4 und legte kurz danach mit einem weiteren Update nach, weil es noch Probleme gab. Doch es scheint so, als ob das Update abgeschlossen ist und schon sehr bald kommt.
Apple iOS 18.4: Release diese Woche möglich
Von offizieller Seite spricht Apple von „Anfang April“, aber die finale Version kommt in der Regel in der Woche nach dem Release Candidate, es könnte also schon am morgen (1. April) losgehen. Und jetzt gibt es auch den offiziellen Changelog dazu.
Bedenkt allerdings, dass es sich hier um den englischen Changelog handelt, den Apple in den USA nutzt. Bei uns wird dieser aber ein bisschen anders aussehen, da wird Apple sicher auch mehr Details für den Start der Apple Intelligence nennen. Und ignoriert den Part für „News+“, bei uns gibt es das News-Abo (noch?) nicht.
Was Apple im Changelog nicht erwähnt: Es gibt neue Emojis, es gibt neue Optionen für Standard-Apps in der EU und es fehlt bei uns eine wichtige Funktion für iOS 18. Sobald wir den deutschen Changelog haben, reichen wir diesen natürlich nach.
Ich persönlich bin mal gespannt, wie groß Apple diese Woche den Start der Apple Intelligence feiert, denn Siri steht derzeit massiv in der Kritik und Apple hat sogar einen neuen Siri-Chef. Eigentlich müsste man sich beim Marketing zurückhalten.
Apple iOS 18.4: Der finale Changelog ist da
Apple Intelligence
- Priority notifications appear at the top of your notifications, highlighting important notifications that may require your immediate attention
- Sketch is now available as an additional style option in Image Playground, allowing you to create gorgeous sketch drawings
- Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)
Apple Vision Pro App
- The new Apple Vision Pro app, automatically installed for users with Apple Vision Pro, helps you discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device
Apple News+
- Recipes from some of the world’s best recipe publishers are now available on Apple News+
- Recipe Catalog allows you to browse or search to find the perfect dish and save it to your Saved Recipes
- Cooking mode lets you easily follow step-by-step directions
- The Food section also includes stories about restaurants, kitchen tips, healthy eating, and more
Photos
- New filters to show or hide items that are not contained in an album, or synced from a Mac or PC, in the Library view in Photos
- Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections in Photos
- Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first in Photos
- Option to sort albums by Date Modified in Photos
- Ability to disable „Recently Viewed“ and „Recently Shared“ collections in Photos Settings
- Hidden photos are no longer included for import to Mac or a PC if Use Face ID is enabled in Photos settings
Enhancements and bug fixes:
- Safari recent search suggestions help you quickly get back to previous search topics when starting a new query
- Setup Assistant streamlines steps parents need to take to create a Child Account for a kid in their family, and enables child-appropriate default settings if parents prefer to complete setting up a Child Account later
- Screen Time App Limits persist even after a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app
- App Store includes summaries for user reviews so you can get helpful insights from other users at a glance
- Pause and resume of an app download or update on App Store without losing progress
- New widgets for Podcasts including a Followed Shows widget to track your favorite shows and a Library widget to get to your most used sections, such as Latest Episodes, Saved, and Downloaded
- Ambient Music offers the ability to instantly play music from Control Center, giving access to a set of hand-curated playlists that offer soundtracks for daily life
- Apple Fitness+ Collections can now be added to Library
- Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled in the Home app as well as be added to scenes and automations
- Support for 10 new system languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
