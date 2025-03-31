Apple iOS 18.4 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update

Apple veröffentlichte letzte Woche den Release Candidate von iOS 18.4 und legte kurz danach mit einem weiteren Update nach, weil es noch Probleme gab. Doch es scheint so, als ob das Update abgeschlossen ist und schon sehr bald kommt.

Apple iOS 18.4: Release diese Woche möglich

Von offizieller Seite spricht Apple von „Anfang April“, aber die finale Version kommt in der Regel in der Woche nach dem Release Candidate, es könnte also schon am morgen (1. April) losgehen. Und jetzt gibt es auch den offiziellen Changelog dazu.

Bedenkt allerdings, dass es sich hier um den englischen Changelog handelt, den Apple in den USA nutzt. Bei uns wird dieser aber ein bisschen anders aussehen, da wird Apple sicher auch mehr Details für den Start der Apple Intelligence nennen. Und ignoriert den Part für „News+“, bei uns gibt es das News-Abo (noch?) nicht.

Was Apple im Changelog nicht erwähnt: Es gibt neue Emojis, es gibt neue Optionen für Standard-Apps in der EU und es fehlt bei uns eine wichtige Funktion für iOS 18. Sobald wir den deutschen Changelog haben, reichen wir diesen natürlich nach.

Ich persönlich bin mal gespannt, wie groß Apple diese Woche den Start der Apple Intelligence feiert, denn Siri steht derzeit massiv in der Kritik und Apple hat sogar einen neuen Siri-Chef. Eigentlich müsste man sich beim Marketing zurückhalten.

Apple iOS 18.4: Der finale Changelog ist da

Apple Intelligence

Priority notifications appear at the top of your notifications, highlighting important notifications that may require your immediate attention

Sketch is now available as an additional style option in Image Playground, allowing you to create gorgeous sketch drawings

Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)

Apple Vision Pro App

The new Apple Vision Pro app, automatically installed for users with Apple Vision Pro, helps you discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device

Apple News+

Recipes from some of the world’s best recipe publishers are now available on Apple News+

Recipe Catalog allows you to browse or search to find the perfect dish and save it to your Saved Recipes

Cooking mode lets you easily follow step-by-step directions

The Food section also includes stories about restaurants, kitchen tips, healthy eating, and more

Photos

New filters to show or hide items that are not contained in an album, or synced from a Mac or PC, in the Library view in Photos

Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections in Photos

Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first in Photos

Option to sort albums by Date Modified in Photos

Ability to disable „Recently Viewed“ and „Recently Shared“ collections in Photos Settings

Hidden photos are no longer included for import to Mac or a PC if Use Face ID is enabled in Photos settings

Enhancements and bug fixes: