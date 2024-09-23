Firmware und OS

ASUS ROG Ally und ROG Ally X erhalten das September Firmware-Update

Asus Rog Ally X Headerbild

Der taiwanesische Hardware-Hersteller ASUS mit Sitz in Taipeh hält seine Zusage ein und hat nach der Veröffentlichung Anfang August nun eine weitere Reihe von Updates für seine Gaming-Handhelds ROG Ally und ROG Ally X zum Herunterladen bereitgestellt. Wie üblich sind die Updates über die Armoury Crate SE Software oder auf der offiziellen Webseite verfügbar.

Laut den ausführlichen Release Notes werden iGPU-Treiber und BIOS aktualisiert, wobei der grafische Schwerpunkt auf dem kürzlich erschienenen Spiel Black Myth: Wukong liegt. Darüber hinaus ist im Zusammenhang mit dem BIOS von einem „Q2 Security Patch“ die Rede, allerdings leider ohne nähere Erläuterung.

ROG Ally X

iGPU driver V32.0.11037.4004

  • Graphics driver optimization for Black Myth: Wukong. Fixed an issue where overly dark shadows or de-saturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

BIOS 308

  • Bug fix: Fixed an issue where sound would crackle while playing games.
  • 2024 Q2 Security Patch update.

MCU 312

  • Bug fix: Fixed an issue where the power LED might turn off after updating the MCU firmware.

ROG Ally

iGPU driver V32.0.11037.4004

  • Graphics driver optimization for Black Myth: Wukong. Fixed an issue where overly dark shadows or de-saturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

BIOS 341

  • 2024 Q2 Security Patch update.

