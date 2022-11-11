Euro 7: Neue Abgasnorm wird eine Herausforderung für viele Autohersteller
Die EU-Kommission hat einen Vorschlag für die neue Abgasnorm eingereicht und möchte bis Sommer 2025 strengere Regeln für Autos. Ziel ist der Klimaschutz und das wird für viele Hersteller in den nächsten Jahren eine große Herausforderung.
Kritik gab es aus so ziemlich allen Reihen, sei es vom VDA oder von großen Marken wie Stellantis oder Ford. Das Problem dieser Regelungen: Sie wären sehr teuer für die Hersteller, die ihre Investitionen momentan voll in die Elektromobilität stecken.
Der Verbrenner wird zunehmend unattraktiv
Falls man aber ab 2025 weiterhin Verbrenner auf den Markt bringen möchte, die konform mit Euro 7 sind, dann müsste man sicher auch ein paar Investitionen in den Verbrenner stecken. Das ist eine Ausgabe, die Hersteller aber vermeiden wollen.
Es ist also kein Zufall, dass bis 2025 viele neue Elektro-Plattformen von Mercedes, Volkswagen, Ford und Co. kommen, denn es werden viele Verbrenner mit diesen Regelungen wegfallen und dann muss man passende Alternativen parat haben.
Die EU-Kommission muss jedoch Druck machen, denn ohne diesen würde sich wohl zu wenig ändern. Vor der Euro 7 liegen jetzt aber noch ein paar Hürden und diese werden mit Sicherheit nicht leicht, denn die Lobbyarbeit in Brüssel ist sehr stark.
Euro 7: Entwurf für die Regeln
- Better control emissions of air pollutants from all new vehicles: by broadening the range of driving conditions that are covered by the on-road emissions tests. These will now better reflect the range of conditions that vehicles can experience across Europe, including temperatures of up to 45°C or short trips typical of daily commutes.
- Update and tighten the limits for pollutant emissions: limits will be tightened for lorries and buses while the lowest existing limits for cars and vans will now apply regardless of the fuel used by the vehicle. The new rules also set emission limits for previously unregulated pollutants, such as nitrous oxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.
- Regulate emissions from brakes and tyres: the Euro 7 standards rules will be the first worldwide emission standards to move beyond regulating exhaust pipe emissions and set additional limits for particulate emissions from brakes and rules on microplastic emissions from tyres. These rules will apply to all vehicles, including electric ones.
- Ensure that new cars stay clean for longer: all vehicles will need to comply with the rules for a longer period than until now. Compliance for cars and vans will be checked until these vehicles reach 200,000 kilometres and 10 years of age. This doubles the durability requirements existing under Euro 6/VI rules (100,000 kilometres and 5 years of age). Similar increases will take place for buses and lorries.
- Support the deployment of electric vehicles: the new rules will regulate the durability of batteries installed in cars and vans in order to increase consumer confidence in electric vehicles. This will also reduce the need for replacing batteries early in the life of a vehicle, thus reducing the need for new critical raw materials required to produce batteries.
- Make full use of digital possibilities: Euro 7 rules will ensure that vehicles are not tampered with and emissions can be controlled by the authorities in an easy way by using sensors inside the vehicle to measure emissions throughout the lifetime of a vehicle.
