Google sorgt für den letzten Feinschliff bei Android 13

Google wird im Juli die letzte Beta von Android 13 verteilen, die dann vermutlich auch die finale Version des Updates sein wird, falls man keine Fehler mehr findet.

Die hat man allerdings in der aktuellen Beta gefunden und daher gibt es ab sofort ein Update auf Beta 3.3 für Android 13. Ein gutes Beispiel dafür, dass man eine Beta nicht auf dem Hauptgerät installieren sollte, es kann immer mal letzte Fehler geben.

Neuerungen gibt es mit diesem Update für die Beta von Android 13 natürlich nicht, Google fixt nur zahlreiche Fehler, die vor allem Pixel-Smartphones betreffen. Man sorgt also quasi für den letzten Feinschliff, bevor es im Juli in die finale Phase geht.

Android 13 Beta 3.3 Update Changelog

  • Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457)
  • Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed. (Issue #236558007)
  • Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network in some cases even when the network was available and the signal strength was good. (Issue #236617510)
  • Fixed an issue where the BluetoothManagerService continued to try and bind to the TbsService even when bluetooth.profile.ccp.server.enabled was false, leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps.
  • Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.
  • Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

