Nintendo Switch: Neues Update entfernt eine alte Funktion
Nintendo veröffentlichte vor ein paar Wochen mit Version 18 ein etwas größeres Update für die Switch-Konsolen und seit dem bessert man nach. Wobei das bei Version 18.1 nicht zutrifft, die ab sofort für Switch, Switch Lite und Switch OLED verteilt wird. Hier trennt sich Nintendo nämlich sogar von einer bekannten Funktion.
Die Integration von X (ehemals Twitter) wird entfernt. Das macht Nintendo jedoch nicht freiwillig, denn in den letzten Wochen hat man schon gehört, dass Elon Musk da teilweise absurde Preise für so eine Integration aufruft und seit dem haben noch deutlich mehr Unternehmen die Integration von X (ehemals Twitter) entfernt.
Nintendo Switch 18.1 Changelog
- The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration:
- The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed.
- The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed.
- The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.
- The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
Fehler meldenKommentare
Du bist hier:mobiFlip.de / Firmware und OS / Gaming / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Hyundai kündigt ein günstiges Elektroauto an in Mobilität
Apple iOS 18 kommt mit ganz neuem CarPlay in Mobilität
Apple iOS 18 kommt mit RCS für Nachrichten-App in Firmware und OS
Apple Intelligence angekündigt: Eine „neue Ära“ für Siri kommt in Firmware und OS
Apple kündigt macOS Sequoia an in News
Apple iOS 18 vorgestellt in Smartphones
Apple zeigt watchOS 11 in Wearables
Apple kündigt iPadOS 18 an in News
Apple kündigt Neuerungen für Home und tvOS an in Smart Home
Neue AirPods-Features: Siri-Interaktionen werden einfacher in News