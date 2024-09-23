Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 erhalten umfangreiches September-Update

Ich beobachte und schreibe schon seit einiger Zeit über Microsofts Bemühungen in Sachen Firmware-Updates für seine Surface-Modelle, aber die im September veröffentlichten Firmware-Updates für die auf einem ARM-Prozessor basierenden Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sind ziemlich einzigartig – und zwar in Bezug auf den Umfang des Updates.

Man merkt ganz deutlich, dass Microsoft sich mehr und mehr auf die ARM-Plattform konzentriert, nachdem auch das Firmware-Update im Juli an vielen Ecken und Enden Verbesserungen und Anpassungen gebracht hat. Das Firmware-Update enthält nämlich erneut zahlreiche Bugfixes und eine Kaskade an aktualisierter Treiber für die interne Hardware.

Besitzer eines Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sollten daher das Update installieren, sobald es zum Herunterladen angeboten wird. Wie schon im Juli sind die Release Notes für beide Geräte identisch:

September 2024 updates – Surface Laptop (7th Edition)/ Surface Pro (11th Edition): ​​​​​​​The following update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes: