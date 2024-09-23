Firmware und OS

Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 erhalten umfangreiches September-Update

Autor-Bild
Von
| 1 Kommentar
Surface Laptop:pro Arm

Ich beobachte und schreibe schon seit einiger Zeit über Microsofts Bemühungen in Sachen Firmware-Updates für seine Surface-Modelle, aber die im September veröffentlichten Firmware-Updates für die auf einem ARM-Prozessor basierenden Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sind ziemlich einzigartig – und zwar in Bezug auf den Umfang des Updates.

Surface September-Update: Was ist enthalten?

Man merkt ganz deutlich, dass Microsoft sich mehr und mehr auf die ARM-Plattform konzentriert, nachdem auch das Firmware-Update im Juli an vielen Ecken und Enden Verbesserungen und Anpassungen gebracht hat. Das Firmware-Update enthält nämlich erneut zahlreiche Bugfixes und eine Kaskade an aktualisierter Treiber für die interne Hardware.

Besitzer eines Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sollten daher das Update installieren, sobald es zum Herunterladen angeboten wird. Wie schon im Juli sind die Release Notes für beide Geräte identisch:

September 2024 updatesSurface Laptop (7th Edition)/ Surface Pro (11th Edition): ​​​​​​​The following update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

  • Addresses a potential issue that prevented the device to Wake-on-Power (automatically start when they’re reconnected to power) when connected via Dock3.
  • Fixes the issue of boot failure that occurs when USB-C is disabled using the SEMM tool.
  • Enhances the detection of certain Dell monitors when connected to a Targus docking station during power cycles.
  • Improves the identification of monitors connected via USB-DP when the USB-C port is disabled using the SEMM tool.
  • Resolves an issue with the Wake on LAN (WOL) feature that caused the system to automatically power on after being shut down.
  • Enhances the overall display experience by preventing the system from flickering and providing maximum resolution of the monitors connected to the Surface USB-C Travel Hub.
  • Addresses the issue with image distortion after the system wakes from Sleep mode.
  • Improves system stability which caused a bug check or system hang during sleep mode or transition between power states.
  • Addresses the problem that caused the occurrence of a black screen when trying to restart your device.

Fehler melden1 Kommentar

   

Deine E-Mail bleibt vertraulich. Durch Kommentieren stimmst du der Datenschutzerklärung zu.

  1. Hsz3vvs 👋
    sagt am

    Hoffentlich wird damit der Bildschirm Flackern beim Wechsel zwischen niedrigen Helligkeiten beim Surface Laptop behoben..

    Antworten

Du bist hier:
mobiFlip.de / Firmware und OS / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Mein Tipp der Woche: Nomad Rocky Point Band für die Apple Watch Ultra
in Testberichte
Audi A6 Etron Seite Header
backFlip 26/2025: Audi hat ein sehr ernstes Nachfrage-Problem
in News
Sparkasse
Filialnetz verliert an Relevanz für Bankkunden
in News
Netflix Logo 2025 Neu
Netflix Neuheiten im Juli 2025 – diese Serien und Filme erwarten euch
in Unterhaltung
Fritz!box 4050
Deutsche Internetnutzer bevorzugen europäische Router
in News
Umfrage: Unterstützung für einkommensunabhängige E-Auto-Subventionen
in Mobilität
Zattoo
Kostenlos und in HD: Zattoo startet zwei neue FAST-Sender
in Unterhaltung
Plaudernetz: Malteser und Telekom wollen soziale Isolation und Einsamkeit bekämpfen
in News
Amazon Fire Tv Remote Pro Tasten
Das waren die beliebtesten Filme und Serien im ersten Halbjahr 2025
in Unterhaltung
TechniSat bringt DAB+ Radio mit ASA-Warnsystem auf den Markt
in News