Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 erhalten umfangreiches September-Update
Ich beobachte und schreibe schon seit einiger Zeit über Microsofts Bemühungen in Sachen Firmware-Updates für seine Surface-Modelle, aber die im September veröffentlichten Firmware-Updates für die auf einem ARM-Prozessor basierenden Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sind ziemlich einzigartig – und zwar in Bezug auf den Umfang des Updates.
Surface September-Update: Was ist enthalten?
Man merkt ganz deutlich, dass Microsoft sich mehr und mehr auf die ARM-Plattform konzentriert, nachdem auch das Firmware-Update im Juli an vielen Ecken und Enden Verbesserungen und Anpassungen gebracht hat. Das Firmware-Update enthält nämlich erneut zahlreiche Bugfixes und eine Kaskade an aktualisierter Treiber für die interne Hardware.
Besitzer eines Surface Laptop 7 und Surface Pro 11 sollten daher das Update installieren, sobald es zum Herunterladen angeboten wird. Wie schon im Juli sind die Release Notes für beide Geräte identisch:
September 2024 updates – Surface Laptop (7th Edition)/ Surface Pro (11th Edition): The following update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses a potential issue that prevented the device to Wake-on-Power (automatically start when they’re reconnected to power) when connected via Dock3.
- Fixes the issue of boot failure that occurs when USB-C is disabled using the SEMM tool.
- Enhances the detection of certain Dell monitors when connected to a Targus docking station during power cycles.
- Improves the identification of monitors connected via USB-DP when the USB-C port is disabled using the SEMM tool.
- Resolves an issue with the Wake on LAN (WOL) feature that caused the system to automatically power on after being shut down.
- Enhances the overall display experience by preventing the system from flickering and providing maximum resolution of the monitors connected to the Surface USB-C Travel Hub.
- Addresses the issue with image distortion after the system wakes from Sleep mode.
- Improves system stability which caused a bug check or system hang during sleep mode or transition between power states.
- Addresses the problem that caused the occurrence of a black screen when trying to restart your device.
Hoffentlich wird damit der Bildschirm Flackern beim Wechsel zwischen niedrigen Helligkeiten beim Surface Laptop behoben..