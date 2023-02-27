Unterhaltung

Ted Lasso Staffel 3: Apple zeigt ersten Trailer

Ich kann nicht oft genug betonen, wie gut Ted Lasso ist und obwohl die Auswahl der Serien bei Apple TV+ eher bescheiden (allerdings auch sehr gut) ist, so würde ich immer einen Monat empfehlen, denn alleine für Ted Lasso lohnt sich das schon.

Am 15. März startet die dritte Staffel von Ted Lasso und heute hat Apple endlich einen ersten Trailer für die vielleicht letzte Staffel veröffentlicht. Bisher ist aber noch unklar, ob danach wirklich Schluss ist und das werden wir vermutlich auch erst im April erfahren, wenn die letzte Folge von Staffel 3 bei Apple TV+ online gehen wird.

In the third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Apple TV+ soll mit Werbung lukrativer werden

Apple Tv Plus Header

Apple hat Gefallen an Werbung gefunden und nach Jahren der Kritik an Google, setzt man mittlerweile selbst auf Werbung für mehr Gewinn. Auf dem iPhone gibt es mittlerweile recht viel Werbung, doch diese dürfte weiter ausgebaut werden. Laut The Information…27. Februar 2023 JETZT LESEN →

