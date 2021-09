Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Neue Version mit 4K dürfte bald kommen

A new @Xiaomi TV Stick (MDZ-27-AA) went through the FCC with a much needed improved SoC compared to the first one.

It comes with an @Amlogic S905Y4 (4K, AV1) and maybe Dolby Vision & Atmos according to the manual.

The TV Stick is also now a bit longer. Remote is still the same. https://t.co/cLBIMpO5aD pic.twitter.com/TcmTJ9KmGE

— Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) September 27, 2021