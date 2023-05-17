Gaming

Zukunft der PlayStation 5: Showcase am 24. Mai ist offiziell

Es hat sich bereits angedeutet, dass Sony in diesem Jahr wieder ein PlayStation Showcase plant und es steht im Raum, dass man die zweite Phase und somit die Zukunft der PlayStation 5 auf dem Event zeigen möchte.

Heute wurde das Event offiziell bestätigt, es findet also am 24. Mai statt und es ist auch der Auftakt für das Summer Games Fest 2023. Ich bin wirklich sehr gespannt, was uns Sony auf dem neuen Showcase präsentieren wird.

Das Event wird natürlich live übertragen und kann ab 22 Uhr in Deutschland bei YouTube verfolgt werden. Mit Hardware ist eher nicht zu rechnen, auch wenn viel im Raum steht, aber es geht laut Sony um neue PS5-Spiele.

The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.

