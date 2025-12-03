Spotify Wrapped 2025 ist ab sofort online

Der jährliche Rückblick bei Spotify ist da, auch Spotify Wrapped genannt. Schaut also bei Interesse einfach mal direkt in der App nach, direkt auf der Startseite ist ab sofort oben ein kleines „Wrapped“ zu sehen. Dort findet ihr eine Übersicht mit den erfolgreichsten Songs, Podcasts und mehr, sowohl global als auch in Deutschland.

Das Highlight ist aber natürlich der persönliche Jahresrückblick, der wie immer für euch aufbereitet wird und euch zeigt, welches Genre, welchen Künstler und Song ihr besonders häufig gehört habt. Eine kleine Übersicht der globalen Charts 2025 gibt es etwas weiter unten (bedenkt hier, dass das aber nur auf Spotify zutrifft).

Top-Künstler/innen weltweit auf Spotify:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ariana Grande Arijit Singh Fuerza Regida

Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify:

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish APT. – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars Ordinary – Alex Warren DtMF – Bad Bunny back to friends – sombr Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast luther (with sza) – Kendrick Lamar & SZA That’s So True – Gracie Abrams WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish

Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify:

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) – KPop Demon Hunters Cast · HUNTR/X · Saja Boys HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter MAYHEM – Lady Gaga You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) – Alex Warren I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen GNX – Kendrick Lamar Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Top-Künstler/innen in Deutschland auf Spotify:

Taylor Swift Pashanim Linkin Park Jazeek Bonez MC Luciano The Weeknd Aymen RAF Camora reezy

Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify: