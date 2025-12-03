Dienste

Spotify Wrapped 2025 ist ab sofort online

Spotify Logo Header 2024

Der jährliche Rückblick bei Spotify ist da, auch Spotify Wrapped genannt. Schaut also bei Interesse einfach mal direkt in der App nach, direkt auf der Startseite ist ab sofort oben ein kleines „Wrapped“ zu sehen. Dort findet ihr eine Übersicht mit den erfolgreichsten Songs, Podcasts und mehr, sowohl global als auch in Deutschland.

Das Highlight ist aber natürlich der persönliche Jahresrückblick, der wie immer für euch aufbereitet wird und euch zeigt, welches Genre, welchen Künstler und Song ihr besonders häufig gehört habt. Eine kleine Übersicht der globalen Charts 2025 gibt es etwas weiter unten (bedenkt hier, dass das aber nur auf Spotify zutrifft).

Top-Künstler/innen weltweit auf Spotify:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. The Weeknd
  4. Drake
  5. Billie Eilish
  6. Kendrick Lamar
  7. Bruno Mars
  8. Ariana Grande
  9. Arijit Singh
  10. Fuerza Regida

Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify:

  1. Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
  2. BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
  3. APT. – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
  4. Ordinary – Alex Warren
  5. DtMF – Bad Bunny
  6. back to friends – sombr
  7. Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast
  8. luther (with sza) – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  9. That’s So True – Gracie Abrams
  10. WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish

Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify:

  1. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny
  2. KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) – KPop Demon Hunters
  3. Cast · HUNTR/X · Saja Boys
  4. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
  5. SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA
  6. Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  7. MAYHEM – Lady Gaga
  8.  You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) – Alex Warren
  9. I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
  10. GNX – Kendrick Lamar
  11. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Top-Künstler/innen in Deutschland auf Spotify:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Pashanim
  3. Linkin Park
  4. Jazeek
  5. Bonez MC
  6. Luciano
  7. The Weeknd
  8. Aymen
  9. RAF Camora
  10. reezy

Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify:

  1. tau mich auf – Zartmann
  2. Ordinary – Alex Warren
  3. Wackelkontakt – Oimara
  4. AKON – Jazeek
  5. APT. – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
  6. The Emptiness Machine – Linkin Park
  7. Shabab(e)s im VIP – Pashanim, Ceren
  8. SABÍA QUE NO – reezy
  9. Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
  10. Golden – HUNTR/X

