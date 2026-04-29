Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht

Nachdem das Unternehmen Nothing eine Vielzahl seiner Smartphone-Modelle mit Nothing OS 4.1 auf Basis von Android 16 veröffentlicht und das Feature Essential Voice für einige neuere Modelle mit Essential Key freigeschaltet hat, erhält nun auch das kürzlich veröffentlichte Nothing Phone 4a Pro ein entsprechendes Firmware-Update.

So erhält das Mittelklasse-Smartphone ebenfalls Essential Voice, das April-Sicherheitsupdate, etliche Verbesserungen für die Kamera und die übliche optimierte Systemstabilität.

Kurios: Wir wissen nicht, warum Nothing das Firmware-Update für verschiedene Modelle einer Reihe nicht wie üblich zusammen veröffentlicht hat. Das Schwestermodell Nothing Phone 4a hat nämlich das Firmware-Update bereits Anfang April erhalten.

What’s New in This Update

Essential Voice

Essential Voice, a new AI-powered speech-to-text feature, lets you focus on your ideas efficiently. Tap the icon on the keyboard or long-press the Essential key when using the keyboard to start. Key features include:

Cleans up transcriptions by filtering out interjections, filler words, and repetitions, while intelligently handling your self-corrections.

Translates on the fly by detecting your translation intent and inserting the translated text directly.

Allows you to store personal phrases, like email addresses, and automatically inserts them when triggered by corresponding speech.

Formats the text automatically by converting speech into structured lists, steps, or bullet points when identifying those contents from the speaker.

Camera Enhancements

4K 30FPS recording now supports seamless zoom (SAT) for a more fluid experience.

Switching cameras now automatically resets AE/AF to ensure optimal focus and exposure for shots.

Optimized face tracking frames during recording to reduce interruptions.

Optimised the colour balance and exposure accuracy for specific scenes.

Improved focus stability for telephoto zoom levels.

Enhanced overall camera stability.

Fixed an issue where the Camera app would crash when importing certain presets from Playground.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes