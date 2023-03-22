Apple iOS 16.4 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update

Apple veröffentlichte gestern den Release Candidate von iOS 16.4 und weiteren Updates und das bedeutet, dass die neue Version fertig ist und falls es jetzt keine Probleme mehr gibt, dann werden wir sehr bald das finale Update sehen. Wann?

Apple iOS 16.4 am Montag?

Bei iOS 16.3 ging es direkt am darauffolgenden Montag los, es wäre also möglich, dass wir iOS 16.4 am 27. März sehen. Eventuell auch am 28. März, aber ich würde eher auf Montag tippen, da es kommende Woche wohl zwei Ankündigungen gibt.

Mit iOS 16.4 führt Apple unter anderem 21 neue Emojis ein, es gibt erstmals Push-Benachrichtigungen für Webseiten und mehr. Apple hat auch einige Bugs mit der neuen Version beseitigt und man hat die Unfallerkennung beim iPhone 14 optimiert.

Den kompletten Changelog findet ihr weiter unten, da wird sich vermutlich auch nichts mehr tun. Wir informieren euch hier, wenn Apple iOS 16.4 als Update da ist.

Apple iOS 16.4 Changelog

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models