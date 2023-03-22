Firmware und OS

Apple iOS 16.4 kommt: Das steckt im großen Update

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Apple Ios 16 Lockscreen Header

Apple veröffentlichte gestern den Release Candidate von iOS 16.4 und weiteren Updates und das bedeutet, dass die neue Version fertig ist und falls es jetzt keine Probleme mehr gibt, dann werden wir sehr bald das finale Update sehen. Wann?

Apple iOS 16.4 am Montag?

Bei iOS 16.3 ging es direkt am darauffolgenden Montag los, es wäre also möglich, dass wir iOS 16.4 am 27. März sehen. Eventuell auch am 28. März, aber ich würde eher auf Montag tippen, da es kommende Woche wohl zwei Ankündigungen gibt.

Mit iOS 16.4 führt Apple unter anderem 21 neue Emojis ein, es gibt erstmals Push-Benachrichtigungen für Webseiten und mehr. Apple hat auch einige Bugs mit der neuen Version beseitigt und man hat die Unfallerkennung beim iPhone 14 optimiert.

Den kompletten Changelog findet ihr weiter unten, da wird sich vermutlich auch nichts mehr tun. Wir informieren euch hier, wenn Apple iOS 16.4 als Update da ist.

Apple iOS 16.4 Changelog

  • 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard
  • Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen
  • Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you
  • Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library
  • VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app
  • Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected
  • Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device
  • Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple iPhone: Plus beliebter als Mini, aber auf dem letzten Platz

Apple Iphone 14 Gelb Kamera Header

Eine Analyse von Ross Young bei DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) hat ergeben, dass sich das Apple iPhone 14 Plus besser als das Apple iPhone 13 Mini verkauft, welches es […]21. März 2023 JETZT LESEN →

Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Firmware und OS / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Mighty Doom Header
Ihr könnt jetzt Doom auf eurem Smartphone zocken in Gaming
Postbank Zentrale
Postbank: Umzug der IT-Systeme legt Geldautomaten lahm in News
Hyundai Laden Elektro Roboter Header
Huawei mit eigener Ladesäule und Hyundai mit Lade-Roboter in Mobilität
Zeekr X Heck
Zeekr: Neue Marke für Elektroautos kommt im Winter 2023 nach Europa in Mobilität
2fas
Authenticator-App: 2FAS ist nun Open Source in Software
Amazon App Header
Amazon kündigt Frühlingsangebote 2023 an in Schnäppchen
Spider Man 2 Ps5 Header
Spider-Man 2 erscheint im September exklusiv für die PlayStation 5 in Gaming
Ing
15 Stunden lang kein Banking: ING kündigt Wartungsarbeiten an in News
F Zero Gx
F-Zero GX: Bringt Nintendo einen beliebten Klassiker auf die Switch? in Gaming
Apple Event 2022 March Header
Apple versteckt neue AirPods und Beats-Kopfhörer in iOS 16.4 in Audio
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.