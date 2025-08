Assassin’s Creed: Ubisoft plant große Offensive für fünf Jahre

Tom Henderson was a guest on the Xbox Two Podcast and said that Ubisoft plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game every 6 months for the next 5 years! 🦅

Source: https://t.co/PwHDJUVTh5… #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/4Z3g043Ubo

— ASSASSIN’S CREED NEWS 🏴‍☠️ (@ACN_Daily) October 30, 2024