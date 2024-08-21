Gaming

Mario Kart driftet ab 2025 in die Welt von LEGO

Lego Mario Kart Header

Es wurde schon vor ein paar Monaten offiziell bestätigt und jetzt haben wir die Details, denn Mario Kart wandert ab 2025 offiziell in die Welt von LEGO. Genau genommen werden wir ab dem 1. Januar mehrere neue LEGO-Sets damit sehen.

Die Preise liegen zwischen 15 und 40 Euro und es wird auch Sets mit mehreren Karts geben. Der Verkauf findet über die Webseite von LEGO und bei den üblichen Partnern statt. Eine offene Frage habe ich nach dieser Ankündigung dann aber.

Wir sehen Anfang 2025 ein LEGO-Set für Mario Kart, das DLC für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ist abgeschlossen, es kommt eine neue Konsole von Nintendo, ist also dann endlich mal Mario Kart 9 nach über einem Jahrzehnt geplant? Ich hoffe es sehr.

Lego Mario Kart

LEGO Mario Kart im Überblick

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Yoshi Bike (72031) is the perfect build for fans who enjoy drifting between traffic cones or launching shells. Builders ages 7 and up can look forward to a Light-Blue Yoshi toy figure, a shell item, and a brick-built bike in this 133-piece play set.

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Standard Kart (72032) is for all the original players, ready to race and drive the classic Standard Kart. The 174-piece set for ages 7+ includes a buildable model of the standard edition Mario Kart, a workstation, a Toad toy figure in his red pit crew uniform, plus a detachable Super Glider!

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo (72033) is a set that features one of Donkey Kong’s signature karts – the DK Jumbo. Launch items such as shells and a banana on the course to slow down other players! The 387-piece set is for fans aged 8+.

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi (72034) is for ages 8 and up. The set features Baby Mario in his Biddybuggy and Baby Luigi in his Tri-Speeder, ready to launch shells for a Balloon Battle. There are 6 buildable balloons in this 321-piece set.

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Toad’s Garage (72035) includes two Blue Toads (Pit Crew), ready to tune up karts in his garage. The Blue Toads are in the garage and all-focused on getting the B Dasher kart ready to race. Players aged 8 and up can use this 390-piece build to customize their very own kart.

LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set (72036) is for ages 8 and up, showing Baby Peach in her Wild Wiggler kart alongside Lemmy in the Landship kart and Toad on the standard bike. Choose your character, drift around an obstacle-filled course and race to victory in this 823-piece set including a starting gate and more.

