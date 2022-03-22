Gaming

Nintendo Switch bekommt größeres Update auf Version 14 spendiert

Nintendo Switch 2022 Header

Die Nintendo Switch hat mal wieder ein Update spendiert bekommen, dieses Mal steht Version 14 zum Download und zur Installation bereit. Die neue Version ist ab sofort verfügbar und kann auf allen drei Switch-Modellen installiert werden.

Nintendo Switch erhält Gruppen-Funktion

Es handelt sich mal wieder um ein größeres Update, allerdings fällt es nicht ganz so groß wie Version 13 aus, die im Sommer 2021 erschien. Die große Neuerung der neuen Version sind Ordner. Man kann also endlich die Switch-Spiele gruppieren.

Habt ihr die neue Version installiert, dann steuert ihr auf eurer Nintendo Switch zur Übersicht mit allen Spielen und könnt über die L-Taste eine Gruppe erstellen. Man kann Spiele frei kombinieren und es ist möglich einen eigenen Namen zu vergeben.

Nintendo Switch Gruppen

Eine Sache fehlt aber leider: Ordner für den Homescreen. Die erstellten Gruppen der Switch-Spiele gibt es also nur im Menü für Gruppen zu sehen. Das ist die große Neuerung von Version 14, es gibt aber noch eine kleine für Bluetooth-Kopfhörer.

Die Lautstärke kann ab sofort über die Nintendo Switch oder über die Kopfhörer angepasst werden, die angezeigte Lautstärke auf der Konsole entspricht der des Kopfhörers und bei einigen Geräten wurde die maximale Lautstärke erhöht.

Nintendo Switch Version 14 Changelog

Groups feature was added to the All Software menu.

  • You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.
  • Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want.
    • Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.
  • The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.

  • You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device.
    • The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.
  • The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.
  • The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased.
    • When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness.

