Samsung plant wohl ein OLED-Display für das Apple iPad

Apple könnte kommende Woche ein neues iPad Air vorstellen und es stand mal ein OLED-Display dafür im Raum. Das kommt jetzt doch nicht, da sich Samsung und Apple nicht einigen konnten. Stattdessen soll dieser Schritt jetzt 2024 anstehen.

Wir haben im Februar erfahren, dass LG Display entsprechende Panels plant und laut The Elec möchte auch Samsung Display mit von der Partie sein. Wie man jetzt exklusiv erfahren hat, ist ein OLED-Display für 2024 wieder in der Planungsphase.

Samsung Display has begun the development of OLED panels with a two-stack tandem structure where the panel has two emission layers (EML) […] Having a two-stack structure __ as opposed to the single-stack structure currently manufactured by Samsung Display __ doubles the brightness of the OLED panel while its life span is expected to be quadrupled.