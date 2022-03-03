Samsung plant wohl ein OLED-Display für das Apple iPad
Apple könnte kommende Woche ein neues iPad Air vorstellen und es stand mal ein OLED-Display dafür im Raum. Das kommt jetzt doch nicht, da sich Samsung und Apple nicht einigen konnten. Stattdessen soll dieser Schritt jetzt 2024 anstehen.
Wir haben im Februar erfahren, dass LG Display entsprechende Panels plant und laut The Elec möchte auch Samsung Display mit von der Partie sein. Wie man jetzt exklusiv erfahren hat, ist ein OLED-Display für 2024 wieder in der Planungsphase.
Samsung Display has begun the development of OLED panels with a two-stack tandem structure where the panel has two emission layers (EML) […] Having a two-stack structure __ as opposed to the single-stack structure currently manufactured by Samsung Display __ doubles the brightness of the OLED panel while its life span is expected to be quadrupled.
Ich mag die LCD-Panels in den iPads, es sind gute Panels. Aber die Technologie ist eben veraltet und nicht mehr für diese Preisklasse passend. Mini-LEDs und OLED sind da eine ganze Ecke besser, auch wenn das für die Hersteller noch teurer ist.
Bei Apple bekommt das kleine iPad Pro in diesem Jahr ein Mini-LED-Panel und ab 2024 wird dann auch das iPad Air ein besseres Display erhalten, aber eben OLED.
