The Last of Us Part I: Neues Update für die PC-Version veröffentlicht

Das Franchise „The Last of Us“ ist seit einigen Jahren ein fester Bestandteil der Videospielszene: So ist es auch nicht verwunderlich, dass das Entwicklerstudio Naughty Dog das Spiel The Last of Us Part I, das bisher exklusiv für die PlayStation erhältlich war, nun in Zusammenarbeit mit Iron Galaxy Studios auch für die PC-Plattform umgesetzt hat.

Die Veröffentlichung der PC-Version war jedoch von einer schlechten Performance und einer großen Anzahl von Fehlern begleitet. Naughty Dog und das Entwicklungsstudio Iron Galaxy Studios haben direkt nach dem Release Besserung gelobt und bislang insgesamt sechs Updates für die PC-Version veröffentlicht.

Das aktuell verfügbare siebte Software-Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.4.0 und bringt wieder eine Vielzahl von Verbesserungen, Anpassungen und Fehlerbehebungen mit sich – nicht weniger als 24 GB müssen dafür heruntergeladen werden.

Nähere Informationen sind den Release Notes zu entnehmen:

– Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game

– Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings

– Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black

– Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building

– Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu

– Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat

– Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game

– Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)

– Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)

– Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)

– Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang

– Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game

– Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage

– Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active

– Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity

– Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding

– Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options

– [Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow

AMD

– Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores

– Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs

Steam

– Fixed an issue where the “It Can’t Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements

Steam Deck

– Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display)