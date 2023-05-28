The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Neues Update behebt kleinere Fehler

Seit knapp zwei Wochen ist der neueste Teil der „The Legend of Zelda“-Reihe offiziell erhältlich. Innerhalb weniger Tage wurden mehr als 10 Millionen Exemplare verkauft.

Mein Redaktionskollege Oliver ist der Meinung, dass das Spiel „wieder einmal ein Open-World-Meisterwerk“ ist, auch wenn die Performance an manchen Stellen darunter leidet. Auch in der Presse gab es ein überwiegend positives Echo.

Die jetzt veröffentlichte Software-Aktualisierung mit der Versionsnummer 1.1.2 hat laut den Release Notes die Behebung dieser Probleme zum Ziel. Außerdem werden ein Audiofehler und ein Fehler in der Hauptquest behoben.

Ver. 1.1.2 (Released May 25, 2023)

– Audio Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

– Additional Fixes: Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

– Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.