Cyberpunk 2077: Das große Update 2.3 kommt später

Hey chooms,

We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it — we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!

We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/Hx5fEF8wj7

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 23, 2025