One UI 8: Das Beta-Testprogramm geht in die vierte Runde

Meine Vermutung, dass die finale Version von One UI 8 auf dem Galaxy Unpacked-Event Anfang Juli vorgestellt wird, bei dem die neue Generation des Galaxy Z Fold und Galaxy Z Flip präsentiert wurde, hat sich nicht bewahrheitet. Das Beta-Testprogramm lief somit weiter und Samsung benötigte offenbar noch etwas Zeit. Die jetzt veröffentlichte vierte Beta-Version bringt das Testprogramm der endgültigen Veröffentlichung näher.

Das Update behebt wieder einmal einige Fehler und fügt neue Funktionen wie die Vollbildoption im DeX-Modus hinzu. Die Release Notes sehen wie folgt aus:

  • Added Samsung IMS Service emergency update feature to support high quality (HD) voice, video, and enhanced chat services on Galaxy devices (notification or pop-up may occur for IMS service update and restart consent to test the feature).
  • Added support for full screen switching while playing videos using DeX.
  • Fixed an operational issue with Galaxy Al Reply Suggestions.
  • Fixed a loading issue when Bixby routine commands are triggered via voice.
  • Fixed a display issue in the quick launch icon area on the lock screen.
  • Fixed an issue with editing iNavi dashcam videos in the Gallery app.
  • Fixed an issue where the message ‘Fingerprint sensor not responding‘ appeared on the lock screen.
  • Fixed an issue with outgoing calls when attempting Swipe to Call from the Contacts list with TalkBack enabled.
  • Fixed a flickering issue of the vertical/horizontal level indicator when switching from front to rear camera.
  • Enhanced software stability through updates to multiple apps.

Wann genau Samsung die finale Version von One UI 8 veröffentlichen wird, ist weiterhin unklar. Sehr wahrscheinlich wird die vierte Beta-Version die letzte Testversion sein, bevor das Update im August für die ersten Smartphones und Tablets wie dem Galaxy Tab S9 und Galaxy Tab S10 ausgerollt wird.

Die nächste große Version wird vermutlich One UI 8.5 sein, welches zeitgleich mit der neuen Galaxy S26-Generation erscheinen wird. Offizielle Informationen dazu gibt es noch nicht.


