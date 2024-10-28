Apple iOS 18.1 kommt heute: Das steckt im großen Update

Es steht eine große Woche für Apple an, denn man hat einige Neuheiten geplant, die wir nach und nach sehen werden. Ein richtiges Event gibt es diese Woche nicht, aber Apple hat Medien eingeladen und diese haben das mittlerweile auch bestätigt.

Apple iOS 18.1: Das große Update kommt

Doch bevor wir uns mit den neuen Macs und der Hardware beschäftigen, steht am heutigen Abend ein wichtiger Schritt für Apple an, denn iOS 18.1 kommt. Gegen 18 oder 19 Uhr deutscher Zeit dürfte das große iOS-Update auf den iPhones landen.

In den USA kann Apple die neuen Produkte dann endlich mit Apple Intelligence vermarkten und muss nicht mehr ständig anmerken, dass die KI erst später kommt. Auch wenn das heute noch eine Beta ist und sehr viele Funktionen weiter fehlen.

Für uns in Deutschland wird es mit iOS 18.1 keine Apple Intelligence geben und wir wissen bis heute nicht, wie und wann (oder ob) sie kommt. Aber mit dem Update gibt es zahlreiche Optimierungen und auch zwei sehr spannende Neuerungen.

Apple iOS 18.1: Die Neuheiten für Deutschland

Apple wird die neuen Hörfunktionen für die AirPods Pro 2 ausliefern und öffnet die NFC-Schnittstelle in der EU, womit sogar theoretisch noch 2024 erste Alternativen für Apple Pay möglich wären. Aber bei iOS 18.1 fehlen auch noch einige Dinge.

Letzte Woche gab es daher die erste Beta von iOS 18.2, die laut Apple im Dezember ansteht. Damit wird die Apple Intelligence mächtiger, die neue Mail-App startet und in der EU steht wieder eine exklusive Änderung an, dieses Mal jedoch für Browser.

Neben iOS 18.1 ist heute noch mit iPadOS 18.1, watchOS 11.1 und Co. zu rechnen, Apple aktualisiert also nicht nur die iPhones. Einen Changelog gibt es ebenfalls, der ist aber für den US-Markt, der finale Changelog für Deutschland fehlt bisher noch.

Apple iOS 18.1: Der finale Changelog

Apple Intelligence

Writing Tools

Writing Tools are available nearly everywhere you type, allowing you to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in

Rewrite suggests different versions of your text so you can choose which combination of flow and wording you like best

Proofread lets you view suggested improvements to what you’re writing, like grammar fixes and language refinements

Summarize allows you to select text wherever you’re writing and generate a high-quality summary

Siri

A new look and feel includes a glowing light that wraps around the edge of your screen, animates responsively to the sound of your voice, and lets you keep scrolling or typing while you talk to Siri

Type to Siri when you don’t want to speak a request out loud by double tapping at the bottom of the screen

Richer language understanding enables Siri to follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind mid-sentence

Conversational context is maintained over the course of a session, so you can refer more naturally to something you said in a recent request or something Siri mentioned in a recent response

Product knowledge helps you get answers to thousands of questions about the features and settings on your Apple products

Voice enhancements make Siri sound more natural, expressive, and clear

Photos

Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for

Clean Up removes distractions in your photos

Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see

Notifications

Notification summaries make it easy to catch up on your notifications with a glanceable summary of the most important information

Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that ensures the most urgent notifications get through to you while silencing potential distractions

More

Smart Reply in Mail and Messages help you quickly respond to messages with suggested responses

Priority messages in Mail understands the content of your messages and prioritizes those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox

Transcription summaries in Notes give you an intelligently created summary of the transcript from your audio recording or call recording

Phone

Call recordings and transcriptions let you record live calls and transcribe them in the Notes app, with an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded

Camera

Camera Control can quickly switch to the front TrueDepth Camera (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Spatial photo capture, along with spatial video capture, is available in a new Spatial camera mode (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

AirPods

Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)

Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)

Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)

Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Control Center has new options to add connectivity controls individually and reset your configuration

RCS Business Messaging lets you connect with businesses over RCS (requires carrier support)

App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily

Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions, and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings

Fixes an issue in Podcasts where unplayed episodes are marked as played

Fixes an issue where videos recorded at 4K 60 while the device is warm could experience stutter while scrubbing the video playback in Photos

Fixes an issue where digital car keys may not unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring directly from another iPhone

Fixes an issue where iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models may unexpectedly restart

