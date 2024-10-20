Firmware und OS

ASUS ROG Ally und ROG Ally X erhalten das Oktober Firmware-Update

Wer sich im Zeitalter der Handhelds für ein Modell aus dem Hause ASUS entschieden hat, also ein ROG Ally oder ROG Ally X, kann sich über Softwareunterstützung nicht beklagen: Beide Handhelds haben seit ihrer Veröffentlichung einige Updates erhalten, die die Funktionalität der Geräte erweitern und verbessern. Das jetzt veröffentlichte Oktober Firmware-Update bildet da keine Ausnahme.

Das Oktober Firmware-Update setzt die Reihe der monatlichen Updates nach den Updates im August und September fort und bringt wieder einige Verbesserungen und Bugfixes. Die Release Notes sind wie immer auf der offiziellen Supportseite verfügbar:

ROG ALLY New Updates 2024/10/15

On Ally and Ally X

ACSE 1.5.20 on 10/15 through Armoury Crate SE on Ally and Ally X

  • Bug fix: Fixed occasional crashes in ACSE and Command Center.
  • Bug fix: Enhanced responsiveness when switching Control Mode in the Command Center.
  • Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the Embedded Controller option occasionally disappeared in the Command Center.
  • Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the lighting effects occasionally disappeared on the Lighting page.
  • Enhancement: Improved ACSE startup speed.
  • Enhancement: Added an option to toggle the startup animation on or off.
  • Enhancement: Improved the joystick calibration process.

On Ally X

MCU 313 on 10/11 through ASUS official website

  • Bug fix: Fixed an issue where the device may continuously vibrate when Caps Lock is engaged.

