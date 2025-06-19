Gaming

Mario Kart World: Neues Update konzentriert sich auf Fehlerbehebungen

Die Nintendo Switch 2 ist sehr erfolgreich gestartet und sehr wahrscheinlich haben viele zum Launch-Titel Mario Kart World gegriffen, der in den Medien sehr gut ankam und es auch in die Rubrik „Mein Tipp der Woche” meines Redaktionskollegen Oliver geschafft hat.

Direkt zum Start wurde ein Update bereitgestellt, nun folgt bereits ein zweites Update. Während das erste Update vor allem neue Funktionen nachlieferte, liegt der Fokus des zweiten Updates, wie die Release Notes zeigen, auf der Behebung einiger Fehler. Das Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.1.1 ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.1 (Released June 17, 2025)

  • Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”
  • Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”
  • Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”
  • Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”
  • Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling of the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.

