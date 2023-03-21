Google Pixel Watch: Umfangreiches März-Update veröffentlicht

Wearables

Seit der Veröffentlichung der Pixel Watch hat Google die versprochene Update-Garantie weitgehend eingehalten: Sowohl im Januar als auch im Februar gab es je ein neues Firmware-Update. Beide Software-Aktualisierungen konzentrierten sich auf Fehlerbehebungen.

Im Februar tauchten erste Hinweise auf eine größere Aktualisierung auf. Der US-Netzbetreiber Verizon nannte eine Versionsnummer, die im Vergleich zu den vorherigen deutlich höher nummeriert war.

Das jetzt veröffentlichte März-Update bestätigt die Hinweise und umfasst neben den üblichen Fehlerbehebungen und sicherheitsrelevanten Anpassungen auch einige neue Funktionen.

Mehr Details und Informationen rund um die sicherheitsrelevanten Anpassungen kann man wie immer im Android-Sicherheitsbericht März nachlesen.

Ein Hauch von Feature Drop für die Pixel-Smartwatch

Laut Release Notes verspricht das neue Firmware-Update Verbesserungen zur Touchsensibilität der Smartwatch und diverse Anpassungen bezüglich Watch Faces und der „Always-On-Display“-Funktion.

Das März-Update mit der Versionsnummer RWDA.230114.008.R1 wird ab sofort für sämtliche Pixel Watch-Modelle ausgerollt.

While the March 2023 software update includes numerous bug fixes and improvements for Pixel Watch users, the items mentioned below are intended to be user facing changes of note in this release.

Watch Faces
Digital Clock is now available with button press when the device is powered down. The time will now appear upon crown push, alongside the red low battery indicator.

Display
In addition to enabling AOD in the settings on your watch or companion app, you can now turn AOD on by rotating the haptic crown, and the screen activates in AOD off and brightens display in ambient mode.

Touch
Optimizations have been added to improve sensitivity of touch screen behavior.

Settings
Battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release.

Alarms
In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolled out via PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some alarms which have been having a delayed or false start.
Ensure Auto-update apps is selected in Play Store > Settings on your watch and you will get this update once it’s available when your watch is on charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

As highlighted in our March Feature Drop post, these features are now also available with this software update:

Settings
Mono-audio which limits the disorientation of split-audio
New color-correction and greyscale modes that better optimize the display for a wider range of vision preferences.

Fall Detection
Your Pixel Watch now has fall detection which can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and connect you to emergency services. Once connected to emergency services, your Pixel Watch will play an automated message to request help to wherever you are.

