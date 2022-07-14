Netflix bekommt Werbung und Microsoft hilft dabei

Im März überraschte Netflix viele, als man die Kritik an Streamingdiensten mit Werbung auf einmal ignorierte und bestätigte, dass man jetzt selbst offen für den Schritt sei. Danach ging es sehr schnell und Netflix bestätigte, dass diese kommt.

Mittlerweile spricht man ganz offen über die Werbung und hat auch verraten, wie diese integriert wird. Die bestehenden Abos bekommen keine Werbung, da bleibt alles wie gewohnt. Es wird ein neues und günstigeres Abo mit Werbung geben.

Was wird das kosten? Unklar, das günstigste Abo kostet derzeit 7,99 Euro. Wann wird es kommen? Wissen wir nicht, aber man peilt wohl noch 2022 an. Wie wird die Werbung integriert? Da hat sich Netflix jetzt Microsoft als Partner geschnappt:

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.