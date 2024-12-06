Apple iOS 18.2 ist fertig: Das steckt alles im Update

Apple hat gestern endlich den Release Candidate von iOS 18.2 veröffentlicht, wenn auch zwei Tage später als erwartet. Mal schauen, ob das Update dann, wie man es aus der Gerüchteküche hört, dennoch am kommenden Montag erscheinen wird.

Mittlerweile haben wir allerdings auch den finalen Changelog für das große Update von Apple, wobei der Fokus sehr stark auf der Apple Intelligence liegt und wir diese Neuerungen erst im April sehen werden (die KI befindet sich derzeit in der Beta).

Neben mehr KI gibt es eine überarbeitete Mail-App, die Fotos-App wurde weiter optimiert, Safari bekommt Neuerungen und es gibt sogar eine sehr lange Liste mit Optimierungen und weiteren (kleineren) Neuerungen. Es ist ein großes Update.

Da es ein US-Changelog ist, die globalen Changelogs für die Länder gibt es erst mit dem Release, fehlen auch noch Dinge. In der EU gibt es zum Beispiel auch erstmals andere Browser-Engines. Wobei Apple das sicher nicht direkt im Changelog verrät.

Die neuen Emojis für 2024 fehlen also in der finalen Version, diese kamen gerne mal mit dem zweiten Punkt-Update. Sie dürften bei iOS 18.3 dabei sein. Da wird es die kommende Woche sicher (kurz nach iOS 18.2) die erste Beta für Entwickler geben.

Apple iOS 18.2 Changelog

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Image Playground A new app that lets you use concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library to create fun, playful images in multiple styles Swipe through previews and choose from as you add concepts to your playground Choose from animation and illustration styles when creating your image Create images in Messages and Freeform, as well as third party apps Images are synced in your Image Playground library across all your devices with iCloud

Genmoji Genmoji allows you to create a custom emoji right from the keyboard Genmoji are synced in your sticker drawer across all your devices with iCloud

ChatGPT support ChatGPT from OpenAI can be accessed right from Siri or Writing Tools Compose in Writing Tools allows you to create something from scratch with ChatGPT Siri can tap into ChatGPT when relevant to provide you an answer A ChatGPT account is not required and your requests will be anonymous and won’t be used to train OpenAI’s models Sign in with ChatGPT to access your account benefits, and requests will be covered by OpenAI’s data policies

Image Wand turns sketches and handwritten or typed notes into images in Notes

Describe your change in Writing Tools allows you to suggest how you’d like something rewritten, for example as a poem

Camera Control (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT

Camera Control two-stage shutter lets you lock focus and exposure in Camera when light pressing the Camera Control

Mail

Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages

Digest view groups all of the messages from one sender into a single bundle for easy browsing

Photos

Video viewing improvements, including the ability to scrub frame-by-frame and a setting to turn off auto-looping video playback

Improvements when navigating Collections views, including the ability to swipe right to go back to the previous view

Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history can be cleared

Favorites album appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pinned Collections

Safari

New background images to customize your Safari Start Page

Import and Export enables you to export your browsing data from Safari and import browsing data from another app into Safari

HTTPS Priority upgrades URLs to HTTPS whenever possible

File Download Live Activity shows the progress of a file download in the Dynamic Island and on your home screen

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: