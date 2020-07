Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra wird wohl sehr teuer

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe.

Note20 4G: €999

Note20 5G: €1,099

Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349

256GB Base Storage.

Buds Live: ~€189

Note: May differ a bit due to VAT

Link for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020